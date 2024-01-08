Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Unity Software, Microchip Technology, JetBlue and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Unity Software — Unity Software shares jumped more than 3% after the maker of game engines used in the Angry Birds and Pokémon Go video games said it's cutting 25% of its workforce, or about 1,800 workers. Urban Outfitters — Urban Outfitters shares rose more than 5% after a holiday sales update. For the two months ending Dec. 31, 2023, the apparel retailer said total company net sales rose 10% compared to the year-ago period. Boeing , United Airlines — Boeing and United Airlines fell slightly in extended trading. In a statement, United Airlines said it found some loose bolts in its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes. JetBlue Airways — JetBlue shares rose more than 1% after the company said President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty will succeed Robin Hayes as CEO effective Feb. 12. Microchip Technology — Microchip Technology shares dropped more than 3% after the microcontroller maker cut its fiscal third-quarter revenue forecast, citing a "weakening economic environment." The company expects a 22% revenue decline in its third quarter, compared to prior guidance of a 15% and 20% drop. Extreme Networks — Shares slid 7% following a preannouncement from the networking equipment company. Extreme Networks lowered its second-quarter revenue guidance to between $294 million and $297 million, down from a prior forecast of between $312 million and $327 million and below the FactSet consensus estimate of $320.5 million. Jefferies Financial Group — The stock declined 2%. Jefferies Financial Group reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.20 billion, a 17% drop from the year-ago period when the company posted $1.44 billion.