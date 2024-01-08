These 10 airports had the best on-time performance in 2023—5 of them are in the U.S.

Air travel data firm Cirium reviewed on-time performance for airlines and airports across the globe to determine which were the most punctual in 2023. Of the top 10 airports in the report's final ranking, five of them are in the United States.

To determine the ranking, Cirium specifically looked at whether or not flights departed airports within 15 minutes of scheduled departure.



All of the top-ranking airports saw over 75% of flights depart on time last year, according to the study.

The U.S. airports in the top 10 include Salt Lake City International, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport,