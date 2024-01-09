Over 1 million students have already filled out the new FAFSA—here's how to apply for financial aid

After a rocky soft launch, the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid is now officially open and accessible 24/7, the Department of Education announced Monday.

The updated version of the application officially launched at the end of December, but the form was only available for short windows each day as Federal Student Aid identified and addressed technical issues.

Over 1 million students and their families managed to submit applications during the soft launch period, ED said in its statement.

"[That fact] underscores our commitment to making applying for college financial aid simpler and easier than ever before," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the statement. "We are moving the federal financial aid application into the 21st century and in the process, putting affordable higher education within the reach of 610,000 students from families with low incomes who will now be eligible for Pell Grants for the very first time."