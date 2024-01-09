Live updates: Trump, Jack Smith to face off on presidential immunity in appeals court

Attorneys for Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith are poised Tuesday to argue over whether the former president is immune from Smith's case charging Trump with illegally attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump is in Washington to attend the arguments in person, putting him face to face with Smith, who Trump attacks nonstop on social media.

The outcome of the arguments will have major implications, not only for Trump's legal battles — and his 2024 presidential bid — but the power of the presidency itself.

A panel of three federal appellate judges is set to hear the oral arguments starting at 9:30 a.m. ET in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columba Circuit.

Audio of the arguments will be livestreamed by the court on YouTube.