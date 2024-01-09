Delayed statements, incorrect bills: What student loan borrowers need to know about servicing problems

Borrowers have been plagued by problems since the restart of student loan payments in the fall.

The U.S. Department of Education said at the end of October that student loan servicer Mohela, or the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, failed to send timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers.

As a result of Mohela's errors, more than 800,000 borrowers had become delinquent, the Education Department reported.

Then just last week, the department announced that three additional student loan servicers — Aidvantage, EdFinancial and Nelnet — "all failed to meet contractual obligations to send timely billing statements to a combined total of 758,000 borrowers for the first month of repayment."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has found that borrowers are waiting more than an hour, on average, trying to reach their student loan servicers on the phone. Meanwhile, borrowers' requests to change payment plans are often stuck pending for more than 30 days with no resolution.

"Servicers are overwhelmed and are failing to help struggling borrowers navigate the options that are available to them," said Persis Yu, deputy executive director at the Student Borrower Protection Center.

In comments to CNBC after the Education Department's January announcement, Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers, blamed the errors on a lack of resources and notice from the government.

"Time and effort spent by Federal Student Aid and the CFPB on their press strategy would be better put to use in trying to solve the actual problems by coordinating on advocating for more resources and executing better operational planning by the government," Buchanan said.

Here's what borrowers should know about the servicer problems.