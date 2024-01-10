Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Let's take a pass' on Lithium Americas

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Lithium Americas' year-to-date stock performance.

Lithium Americas: "Let's take a pass on that one...I don't want to go against Musk."

Devon Energy : "Here's the problem with Devon: It is an oil company, and right now, oil is just, it's in glut. We can't own a commodity stock where the commodity is in glut."

Pure Storage : "Pure Storage is really an up or down company. They either blow the numbers away or they don't do the numbers. That's too hard for me...You can buy it, but that's just too difficult a situation for me to navigate."

APA : "I'm not recommending any oil stock right now, except for Coterra, which is more natural gas than oil."

Grifols : "Way too controversial for me. I mean, I'm talking about what I describe as a battleground between longs and shorts. Those are too hard."

