Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Let's take a pass' on Lithium Americas

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Lithium Americas' year-to-date stock performance.

Lithium Americas: "Let's take a pass on that one...I don't want to go against Musk."

Devon Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Devon Energy: "Here's the problem with Devon: It is an oil company, and right now, oil is just, it's in glut. We can't own a commodity stock where the commodity is in glut."

Pure Storage's year-to-date stock performance.

Pure Storage: "Pure Storage is really an up or down company. They either blow the numbers away or they don't do the numbers. That's too hard for me...You can buy it, but that's just too difficult a situation for me to navigate."

APA's year-to-date stock performance.

APA: "I'm not recommending any oil stock right now, except for Coterra, which is more natural gas than oil."

Grifols' year-to-date stock performance.

Grifols: "Way too controversial for me. I mean, I'm talking about what I describe as a battleground between longs and shorts. Those are too hard."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

