European markets expected to open lower as negative sentiment returns

European markets are set to open lower Wednesday as sentiment turns negative after a brief rally in yesterday's trading session.

Asia-Pacific markets also mostly turned lower overnight, although Japan stocks extended gains after notching a 33-year high in the previous session. U.S. stock futures were marginally down on Wednesday morning.

Investors are awaiting Thursday's release of U.S. inflation data for December for further clues on the state of the economy and the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. producer price index is then due Friday.

In recent weeks, traders have boosted their bets on a Federal Reserve pivot, bracing for rate cuts as soon as March. Some of those expectations have been dialed back in recent days, although the odds hover at around 63%, according to CME Group FedWatch tool.