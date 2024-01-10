Don't write a cover letter unless you're in a few very specific scenarios, says ex-Disney recruiter

"Interview processes aren't set up for us to really get to know each other on a deep level," said workplace expert Andre Martin. "You have to be an expert question asker, your best investigative journalist skills should come out during a job interview."

When you're using a company's online portal to apply for a job, you'll likely be asked to attach both a resume and a cover letter. While you should always upload your resume, a cover letter might not be necessary. "There's a historical convention of having that as an option," says Simon Taylor, longtime talent acquisition executive and former Disney recruiter, about these portals. But it's not a requirement. In fact, Taylor himself would "generally advise against" writing one, he says. That's because you never really know who's reading it — if anyone at all. "In my experience," says Taylor, "most recruiters are not looking at cover letters because they simply don't have the time. But hiring managers might." Here's his cover letter philosophy.

In the time you write it 'you could have applied to 15 jobs'

Because you never know if your cover letter might come into play for your prospective employer, Taylor suggests jobseekers consider a couple of things. First, writing a cover letter is a lot of "mental work and emotional work." It takes significantly more effort to write one than it does to, say, tweak a resume. And that "can drain the tank," he says, and make it harder to continue applying in that moment. DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job It's also a time-consuming endeavor. "You're going to spend two hours writing three cover letters," he says. "Maybe you could have applied to 15 jobs in that same timeframe." The question you should be asking yourself when you sit down to apply for any job or series of jobs is "how can I get the most ROI from my effort as an applicant," he says. If you think writing a cover letter is going to help, do it.

Write one if you're 'fresh out of college'