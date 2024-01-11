You know that feeling? 11 words to describe emotions you've experienced but just can't name

Lele weighed in on what a few of the words actually mean and how they can be used to describe certain emotions. Here are 11 words that stand out.

In Koenig's " The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows ," some of the words are variations of pre-existing terms from other cultures, and others are entirely made-up.

In an effort to finally put words to those emotions that aren't so straightforward, John Koenig, a video maker and author, created a dictionary of terms that help define those feelings.

Have you ever experienced an emotion but couldn't quite describe what you were feeling with words? You're definitely not alone.

1. Kuebiko

In Japanese culture, kuebiko typically refers to a scarecrow or the "connection between human beings and agriculture," Lele tells CNBC Make It. "The definition that's made its way to the English language has a very different meaning, maybe a slightly darker meaning."

Kuebiko can now be used to refer to "that exhaustion that just comes from consuming or seeing too much violence in the world and really questioning your own depiction or conception of the world," he says.

2. Sonder

Sonder is a wonderful way to describe the feeling we experience once we get a wider view outside of "our own little world," that "everyone has complex lives, no matter where you may be in the world. Everyone has their own stuff that they're dealing with," that's just as complex as your own, Lele explains.

3. Nodus Tollens

In logical reasoning, modus tollens with an "M" means "if A is true, B is true; but B is false; therefore A is false," according to Merriam Webster. It isn't clear if nodus tollens with an "N" is connected to that definition, Lele says.

Nodus tollens is used to describe "the idea that our own lives, our trajectory of our lives, aren't playing out the way we thought they would, or the way we would expect them [to] or hoped they would," he says.

4. Monachopsis

In certain settings, you may have experienced a bit of monachopsis. This word can be used to explain the feeling "where you're realizing 'Hey I don't fit into this context at all or this environment, and I feel maybe a little bit awkward or uncomfortable.'"

5. Rückkehrunruhe

Rückkehrunruhe is a German word that is translated in the English language as "emerging from a transformative experience with the realization that you're kind of no longer in that transformative experience," Lele says. It's a term that can describe how you feel after getting home from vacation and realizing that the memories from the trip are already starting to fade.

6. Mauerbauertraurigkeit

Mauerbauertraurigkeit also stems from the German language, and has taken on a new meaning in the English language. If you've ever had "the inexplicable urge to push people away, even close friends whose company you generally enjoy," then you've experienced mauerbauertraurigkeit, according to the "The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows."

7. Anecdoche

Anecdoche combines anecdote and synecdoche, "a figure of speech in which a part stands for the whole," according to Koenig's dictionary. When combined, anecdoche "really captures our modern moment of everyone just having these conversations at cross purposes where they're not even listening to each other. [Just] speaking around or over each other," Lele says.

8. Liberosis

When things start to feel too heavy, liberosis is a light-hearted feeling that can take away some of the burdens.

Liberosis is "the idea of being able to step back from your life and reassess the things that are weighing you down or keeping you up at night, so that you have a sense of proportionality," Lele says.

"You are no longer weighed down by everything because you've reassessed and understood that not everything is necessarily worthy of holding you back. And so, in that is a little bit of freedom, or liberosis."

9. Ellipsism

Ellipsism is an epiphany that you can experience at any age, but you may especially experience it as you age. It's the feeling you have when you "come to terms with the idea that you're not going to be around forever. And so, how human history plays out is not something you're necessarily gonna see" 100 years from now.

10. Jouska

If you've ever replayed a conversation over and over in your head and thought about all of the possible ways it could have gone, then you've experienced jouska. "It's this idea of rehearsing or playing out this hypothetical conversation. And in a sense, getting a feeling of control, or ownership over something that of course, is beyond our control," Lele says.

11. Exulansis

Sometimes the things we're experiencing can feel pointless to explain if we worry that people just won't be able to understand. That is exulansis in a nutshell. "This one touches on kind of a heavier aspect of life," Lele says. "Of not being able to connect with people and just resigning yourself, again, to the fact that people aren't necessarily tuned into what you're saying."

