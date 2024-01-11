Japan's Nikkei breaches 35,000 mark briefly; Asia markets rise ahead of U.S. inflation data

Stock market investors and analysts have jumped the gun on reality in estimating the immediate contribution of artificial intelligence tools to corporate profits, and in anticipating the likely pace of policy easing this year by the Federal Reserve, long-time Wall Street strategist and economist Ed Yardeni said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"Not only are we seeing exuberance by investors, but certainly we're seeing exuberance by analysts," Yardeni said. "They dramatically increased their earnings expectations for Nvidia ," and that drove down the stock's forward P/E multiple to the 20s from the 80s. "But look, it's a hot stock, and it's probably going to remain a hot stock as long as AI delivers. I think it's going to take somewhat longer for AI to deliver as much as the market seems to expect."

Yardeni said Nvidia's performance in the 2020s reminds him of Cisco System 's behavior in the 1990s. "The problem is the market gets irrationally exuberant about just how much can be achieved in a very short period of time," in terms of AI's contribution to earnings, Yardeni said. "And I am concerned about sort of a parabolic melt up."

What's more, investors are expecting too many interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, Yardeni said. "I'm in the camp that we're not going into recession — third year in a row I'm saying that — and I'm in the camp that believes that we're going to get two to three rate cuts probably in the second half of the year, not four to five, which is what the market's been discounting."

— Scott Schnipper