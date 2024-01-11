World’s two largest coal consumers won’t be weaning off the fossil fuel anytime soon

Man tending to sacks of coals. Dhiraj Singh | Bloomberg | Getty Images

China and India's growing economies will continue to fuel demand for coal even as they set ambitious renewable energy targets, according to experts. While China is the world's largest energy consumer, India is ranked third globally, and both countries are the top consumers of coal as they strive to fuel economic growth. China's share of global electricity consumption, 60% of which is generated by coal, is set to jump to one-third by 2025, compared with a quarter in 2015, according to projections by energy watchdog International Energy Agency. India's rapidly growing economy also means the country's demand for energy including oil and natural gas will be significant, said managing director of energy investment management firm Tortoise Capital, Rob Thummel. "If India, China are still growing economically at decent rates for the next decade, we're not going to see coal demand disappearing anytime soon, globally," Ian Roper, commodity strategist at Astris Advisory Japan KK, told CNBC.

Setback to emission cuts?

Globally, carbon emissions from fossil fuels reached record levels last year. India's emissions are projected to have spiked 8.2% in 2023, while China's are expected to have climbed 4%, according to the latest estimates by Global Carbon Budget. "The bullseye is on China and India, because those two countries right now use substantially more coal. And so their carbon emissions are on the rise, not on the decline," Thummel said. The two countries, however, have been adopting and setting aggressive renewable energy targets. India has set an aspirational target of meeting 50% of its electricity demand from renewables by 2030, and the South Asian nation has made some headway in its efforts, with renewables accounting for 22% of its power generation.