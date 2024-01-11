There is a right way to visualize your goals—be 'open to serendipity,' one expert says

I've always questioned how effective visualizing actually is at helping anyone reach their goals.

The practice, which is endorsed by hyper-successful celebrities like Oprah and Michael Phelps, calls for a person to simply imagine what they want to achieve in the future.

But how could picturing myself in, for example, a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment, help me make enough money to afford one. That image doesn't increase my salary or affect the rental market. And by visualizing one, specific future aren't you cutting yourself off from all the other ways you could achieve happiness?

Recently, I talked to Rainer Strack, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, to find out what I was missing.

Strack, Susanne Dyrchs, associate director at BCG, and Allison Bailey, senior partner and managing director at BCG, created a 7-step plan that will help you strategize your life.

Each step is guided by a question:

How do I define a great life? What is my life purpose? What is my life vision? How do I assess my life portfolio? What can I learn from benchmarks? What portfolio choices can I make? How can I ensure a successful, sustained life change?

Because I'm a visualization cynic, number three stood out to me. A vision, Stracker says, is not meant to give you a destination but a direction.

He references a quote from Stoic philosopher Seneca: "If a man knows not to which port he sails, no wind is favorable."

By visualizing a goal you are always keeping what's important to you in the back of your mind, which makes it more likely to influence your decisions.

"You don't have to figure it out completely," he says. "But you have to know, a little bit, the direction."