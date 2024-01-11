Malaysia is doubling down on the chip industry to capture growth in EVs

Tesla Inc. signage during a launch of company's Model Y electric vehicle in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Malaysia is doubling down on the semiconductor industry to capture growth in the growing electric vehicle market.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday, Trade and Industry Minister Zafrul Aziz pointed out that EV makers procure components from Malaysia "in the billions.

As such, "they want to realign the supply chain to ensure that security of [their] supply chain, resiliency of the supply chain is there, so they are coming closer to Malaysia and we are inviting many EV makers to come," he said.

The goal was for EV makers to expand their presence in the country, he said pointing out that Tesla is already one of Malaysia's major charging station providers. Some of the largest Malaysian companies are also Tesla's suppliers.

The "end game" is for "the likes of Tesla, the rest of them [to come] and build their giga factory assembly in the country," Zafrul said.

In August, Tesla set up a regional headquarters in Malaysia, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told CNBC's Martin Soong at the time that "EV happens to be our priority."

Zafrul told Malaysian media in December that he believed EVs would catalyze the growth of Malaysia's manufacturing industry exports, and that Malaysia remained an attractive destination for electric car investors.

He pointed out said that semiconductors are integral to the manufacturing of cars, but even more so in EVs. A normal car contains about 5,000 chips, but an EV can require up to 15,000 chips, he said.

"So, Malaysia is there in that supply chain and we want to take advantage of that," he added.