Japan's Nikkei surges 2% on open, other Asian markets slide as China releases trade data

Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower Friday, except for Japan, which continued its record-breaking rally, while investors awaited a slew of economic data out of China, including inflation and trade numbers for December. Both the benchmark Nikkei 225 and Topix are at their highest levels since 1990, having surged in the past week. The Nikkei popped 2.1% on open before paring some gains, while the broader Topix was up 0.53%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.38% lower, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.15 and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.65%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,236, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 16,302.04.



