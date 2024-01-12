Japan's Nikkei surges 2% on open, other Asian markets slide as China releases trade data
Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower Friday, except for Japan, which continued its record-breaking rally, while investors awaited a slew of economic data out of China, including inflation and trade numbers for December.
Both the benchmark Nikkei 225 and Topix are at their highest levels since 1990, having surged in the past week.
The Nikkei popped 2.1% on open before paring some gains, while the broader Topix was up 0.53%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.38% lower, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.15 and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.65%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,236, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 16,302.04.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended Thursday close to the flat line even as U.S. inflation for December came in higher than expected.
December's consumer price index report came out slightly higher-than-expected, reflecting a 0.3% increase in consumer prices for the month, pushing the annual rate to 3.4%, compared to the 3.2% expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.
The Nasdaq Composite closed at the flat line, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 0.04%.
The S&P 500 edged lower by 0.07%, although earlier in the session, the broad market index briefly traded above its record closing high of 4,796.56.
CPI rises more than expected in December
Inflation rose at a greater-than-expected pace in December.
The consumer price index increased by 0.3% last month from November. Year over year, CPI was up 3.4%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected CPI to have risen 0.2% month over month in December and 3.2% year over year.
However, So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, was in line pointing to a possible easing of pricing pressures.
Fed still ready to cut even with high inflation, economist McCulley says
Slightly hotter than expected inflation data from December is unlikely to knock the Federal Reserve off course from cutting interest rates later this year, economist Paul McCulley said Thursday.
Even with the consumer price index showing that that inflation rose 3.4% from a year ago, McCulley contended that the Fed's policy "pivot is unambiguously in."
"The next move is a cut, and it's going to be a series of cuts to take us back to neutral. That's the theme the market is working on. I think it's the right theme and the day's data doesn't change that really at all," McCulley said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."
Nevertheless, stocks fell following the inflation news.
"It's noisy in the data, it's noisy in the market, but we're fundamentally in a soft landing with a pivot already in rhetorically and we're just waiting for it come in reality, timing, pace and magnitude," McCulley added.
Bitcoin miners tumble in afternoon trading
Bitcoin miners gave back earlier gains as the price of the cryptocurrency retreated in volatile trading, after the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of the first U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, which hit the market Thursday.
The two biggest mining stocks, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms each lost more than 15%. Wall Street favorites Iris Energy and CleanSpark fell 9% and 7%, respectively. Investors were taking profits after the price of bitcoin briefly spiked to above $49,000 for the first time since December 2021. It has pulled back since to the $46,000 level.
Miners were some of the biggest gainers in the stock market in 2023. Marathon finished this year higher by almost 590%, while Riot rose more than 350%. CleanSpark and Iris Energy posted gains of more than 400%.
FAA investigating Boeing for panel blow out
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has opened a probe on Boeing after a panel on the side of one of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes blew off midflight on Saturday.
The investigation will dig into whether Boeing "failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations," the FAA said.
Shares of Boeing slipped nearly 2% in midday trading.
