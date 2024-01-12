These are the 10 best U.S. metros to buy a house in 2024—none of them are in Florida

A December report from real estate broker Realtor.com ranked the best U.S. cities to buy a house in 2024 based on expected price growth and sales.

The annual report analyzed the country's 100 largest metropolitan areas and the final result is a list with half of the top metros in California.

"These markets generally fall into two camps: affordable metros in the Midwest and Northeast, and high-priced Western metros," Hannah Jones, Realtor.com's Senior Economic Research Analyst, told Newsweek.

The Midwest and Northeast markets on the list are expected to stay popular this year because they offer more affordable options than other places in the U.S.

"These areas promise more bang for your buck and desirable quality of life amenities," Jones added. Though affordability is still an issue for many.

Realtor.com explains that while sales and prices are expected to increase from last year, they will remain below pre-pandemic levels.