China posts higher-than-expected exports growth in December

Containers sit at the Yangshan Port in Shanghai, China, Aug. 6, 2019.

BEIJING — China's exports rose more than expected in December, but failed to offset an overall decline for 2023, customs data showed Friday.

Exports rose by 2.3% year on year in U.S. dollar terms last month, more than the 1.7% increase forecast by a Reuters poll.

For 2023, exports fell 4.6% while imports dropped 5.5%, according to customs data.

Imports rose by 0.2% in December from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms. That's slightly less than the 0.3% increase expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Demand for Chinese goods has fallen amid slower global growth, and the country's trade with its major partners declined in 2023.