Cramer's Lightning Round: No to Altria

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Alibaba's year-to-date stock performance.

Alibaba: "I say no to China."

Altria's year-to-date stock performance.

Altria: "Life's too short to recommend a tobacco stock."

Affirm's year-to-date stock peformance.

Affirm: "I think that it's a sucker's game to try to short this stock, because it is just too loved, and Max Levchin is too smart."

Confluent's year-to-date stock performance.

Confluent: "The company's not making any money, and that last quarter was miserable. They're in the penalty box. We have to wait two quarters before we see whether that's a buy or not."

