Cramer's Lightning Round: No to Altria

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Alibaba: "I say no to China."
Altria: "Life's too short to recommend a tobacco stock."
Affirm: "I think that it's a sucker's game to try to short this stock, because it is just too loved, and Max Levchin is too smart."
Confluent: "The company's not making any money, and that last quarter was miserable. They're in the penalty box. We have to wait two quarters before we see whether that's a buy or not."
