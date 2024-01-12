Europe stocks open higher; Burberry down 12%

European markets opened higher Friday as investors digested fresh U.K. economic data and looked ahead to a second U.S. inflation report this week.

The Stoxx 600 was 0.6% higher in early deals, with almost all sectors trading in positive territory. Mining, construction, oil and gas and tech stocks were all up more than 1%.

The U.K. economy returned to growth in November, with gross domestic product beating expectations and expanding by 0.3%, fresh data showed Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the session lower Thursday after U.S. inflation came in above expectations.

December's U.S. inflation report showed an increase in consumer prices of 0.3% on the month and 3.4% year on year. Economists polled by Dow Jones predicted readings of 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.

U.S. futures were flat overnight as investors looked ahead to the second in a pair of closely watched inflation reports this week.

Meanwhile in Asia, markets fell as China's annual exports dropped for the first time in seven years, but Japan stocks bucked the trend to extend their record rally.