Here's who qualifies for Biden's early student loan forgiveness

One of the major benefits of the Biden administration's new student repayment plan is that it cancels the debt for certain borrowers — those who took out $12,000 or less — after a decade in repayment. Under the old plans, loan forgiveness didn't come until 20 years or 25 years of payments.

On Friday, the administration announced some additional good news for these borrowers: It will move to cancel the debt for those eligible as soon as February, nearly six months ahead of schedule.

The U.S. Department of Education also said it will try to get as many qualifying borrowers to sign up for its Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, starting Friday, "particularly those who may be able eligible for immediate forgiveness."

More from Personal Finance:

Here's the inflation breakdown for December 2023 — in one chart

Why can't today's young adults leave the nest? Blame high housing costs

Taxpayer advocate: Tax identity theft victims face 'unconscionable' IRS delays

"This action will particularly help community college borrowers, low-income borrowers, and those struggling to repay their loans," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "And, it's part of our ongoing efforts to act as quickly as possible to give more borrowers breathing room so they can get out from under the burden of student loan debt, move on with their lives and pursue their dreams."

So who exactly qualifies for this relief? Here's what we know.