Middle East crisis live updates: Houthis say U.S., U.K. will pay a 'heavy price' after Yemen strikes

A Houthi official pledged retaliation after the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against the group's targets in Yemen, in response to a wave of maritime attacks that have destabilized traffic in key trade routes in the Red Sea.
"America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," Houthi senior official Hussein al-Ezzi said in a Google-translated update on the X social media platform.
Other Houthi officials have slammed the attack as unjustified and "barbaric," threatening more targeting of Israeli ships or of vessels heading to the occupied Palestinian territories.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the strikes late on Thursday, in an escalation of tensions that have been brewing in the Middle East since the Hamas terror attacks against Israel of Oct. 7 and the Israeli Defense Forces' ensuing campaign in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthis, who share Iranian backing with Hamas, have claimed solidarity with the Palestinian people, conducting multiple strikes against ships they deem linked to Israel and pushing several shippers to reconsider routes through the Red Sea. The offensives culminated in the largest fusillade of Houthi drone and missile fire against shipping earlier this week — and in a U.S.-U.K.-led response overnight.
"Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces — together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands — successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways," Biden said.
The U.S. Central Command said the U.S. Air Force struck more than 60 targets across 16 Houthi militant locations as part of the attack.
Who are the Houthis?
U.S. and U.K. strikes carried out against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen have thrust the Iran-backed group into the global spotlight.
The militia group, officially known as Ansar Allah or "Supporters of God," was formed in the early 1990s and named after its founder Hussein Badr Eddin al-Houthi.
In 2014, the Houthi movement took over Yemen's capital of Sanaa and seized control over much of the north of the country. This prompted a broader conflict with Saudi Arabia, Iran's regional foe at the time, which has since culminated in a situation in Yemen that the U.N. has described as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world."
Yemeni officials have repeatedly said that Iran and the militant group Hezbollah have provided military and financial support to the Houthis, a claim that Iranian and Hezbollah officials have denied.
Maersk hopes interventions will lead to ability to use Red Sea route again
Maersk, one of the largest global container shipping firms, welcomed appeals to cease attacks against commercial vessels and a larger naval presence in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where ships have come under Houthi threat.
"We hope that these interventions and a larger naval presence will eventually lead to a lowered threat environment allowing maritime commerce to transit through the Red Sea and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway," the company said in an emailed statement, adding that "ultimately, a de-escalation of the conflict level in the region is needed."
On Thursday, Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc stressed it remained unclear whether passage through the Red Sea would be able to resume in "days, weeks or months," noting that ongoing trade flow disruptions could impair global economic growth.
The company is diverting its ships from traversing the Red Sea.
Britain's Liberal Democrats call for retrospective Parliament vote on strikes
The British Liberal Democrats are calling for Parliament to be recalled for scrutiny and a retrospective vote on the U.S.-U.K. strikes carried out against Houthi targets.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Layla Moran, the party's foreign affairs spokesperson, said there is "absolutely" still a need to carry out a vote on the attack, despite it having already been executed.
"The convention, particularly from 2003 onwards, had been that Parliament, whenever there is any kind of military action, does have its say. And it's not just the vote, it's also the scrutiny of the debate," she said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government and the U.S. have characterized the strikes against Houthi positions as an act of self-defense, given the Yemen militant group's weeks-long threats and assaults against shipping in the Red Sea.
U.S.-UK strike 'will not go unanswered and unpunished,' Houthis say
The U.S.-British strike against Houthi targets "will not go unanswered and unpunished," the group said in an official statement circulated by politburo member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti on social media.
"The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and at sea in defense of Yemen, its sovereignty and independence," the statement said.
A senior Houthi official had said that Washington and London should prepare to pay a "heavy price" for the perceived aggression.
In a separate Google-translated update, Bukhaiti said the attack against Houthi positions "came to meet the electoral needs" of U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
"Our war is not with the American and British people, but rather with the ruling gang in Washington and London that have caused many tragedies in the world, and everyone is responsible for bringing them down," he said.
Oil prices jump 3% amid Middle East turbulence
Oil futures added more than 3% after U.S-U.K. strikes against Houthi positions and the Iranian seizure of a tanker in the Gulf of Oman worsened tensions in the Middle East.
The Ice Brent contract with March delivery was trading at $79.83 per barrel at 10:25 London time, up by 3.13% from the Thursday settlement. The Nymex WTI contract with February expiry was at $74.42 per barrel, higher by 3.33% from the previous day's close.
Oil prices are highly sensitive to turbulence in the Middle East, which hosts vast crude supply resources and neighbors key waterways. The U.S. and Britain launched strikes against Houthi targets, citing the defense of Red Sea passageways after a spate of attacks against shipping from the Yemen militant group. A Houthi official has since said that the faction will continue to take aim at Israeli vessels.
Concerns have also mounted after the Iranian navy on Thursday captured an oil tanker previously involved in a dispute with the U.S., as the vessel was traveling through the Gulf of Oman.
U.S.-UK attack was 'based on the right of self-defence,' Netherlands prime minister says
The U.S.-British strikes against Houthi targets were "based on the right of self-defence," said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country offered support for the offensive.
"The Houthi attacks are a clear violation of international law and pose a threat to maritime personnel and trade flows," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the U.S.-British effort aims to defend free naval passage.
"The Netherlands, with its long history as a sea-faring country, places significant importance on the right of free passage and supports this targeted operation," he added.
The U.S. could 'hit a lot harder' in Yemen, defense expert says
The U.S. and U.K. have been "moderate" in their attack against the Houthi group so far, but Washington's regional military capacities could allow it to bolster its offensive, said Victor Abramowicz of Charles Darwin University.
"Given the scale of the US presence in that region, there's absolutely the potential for the Americans to hit a lot harder," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy, noting that the U.K.-U.S. assault to date has been "quite militarily focused" in its targeting.
The U.S. Air Force said it struck more than 60 targets across 16 Houthi militant locations as part of the attack, launching more than 100 precision-guided munitions.
Israel responds to Gaza Strip genocide claims in World Court
Israel is on Friday defending itself against genocide accusations levied by South Africa at the International Court of Justice
The ICJ, sometimes dubbed the World Court of Hague, heard South Africa's allegations on Thursday.
It has accused Israel of genocide, claiming the country's campaign in the Gaza Strip is disproportionate to the Oct. 7 terror attacks perpetrated by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel says it is not at war with the Palestinian people, but with Hamas, which it has accused of deliberately entrenching its military positions at civilian sites, such as hospitals and schools, in the Gaza enclave.
Tal Becker, legal adviser to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has begun Israel's court response, referencing Hamas' role in the conflict. "If there have been acts that can be characterized as genocidal, they have been perpetrated against Israel," he said.
Questioning South Africa's accusations, he added: "It is a matter of public record that South Africa enjoys close relations with Hamas."
No further Yemen strikes 'immediately planned,' British minister says
No further airstrikes against Houthi targets are "immediately planned," U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC, after Britain and the U.S. carried out an attack on Yemen positions.
"We were confident that these limited, proportionate, necessary strikes that went in last night was necessary to disrupt the Houthis' ability to attack our warships that are protecting shipping in the Red Sea," he said.
Heappey said the offensive was "exclusively an act of self-defence," following a spate of Houthi attacks against shipping in recent weeks in the Red Sea.
U.S., Britain to pay 'heavy price' for overnight attack: Houthi official
The U.S. and U.K. must prepare to pay a "heavy price" for the overnight airstrike carried out against Yemen, according to Hussein al-Ezzi, Houthi deputy foreign minister.
"Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines, and warplanes, and America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," he said in a Google-translated update on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Other Houthi officials have likewise criticized the attack as unjustified and said hostilities against Israeli ships in the Red Sea will continue.
Russia calls for UNSC meeting on Yemen airstrikes
Russia requested an open briefing at the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 12 with regard to the U.S. and U.K. strikes in Yemen, the Russian mission to the U.N. noted on the X social media platform.
Initially divided in its loyalties between Israel and Iran, Moscow has progressively stepped in to call for a cessation of Israeli hostilities in the Gaza Strip.
Prior to the overnight strikes in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry had expressed concerns that the UNSC is "still unable to fulfill its direct mandate" in the Israeli-Palestine conflict because of U.S. opposition, according to Russian state news outlet Tass.
Senior Hamas official calls overnight strikes 'barbaric'
A senior Houthi official has slammed the overnight U.S.-U.K. strikes against Yemen as "barbaric" and "terrorist," saying the offensive will ensure the continuation of violence in the Gaza Strip.
"The US-British strikes are barbaric, terrorist, and are a deliberate and unjustified aggression that reflects a brutal psychology," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said in a Google-translated update on social media platform X.
He added that the assault, which the U.S. said was a response to Houthi maritime attacks in the Red Sea, was "blatant and "unjustified" and "will not go unnoticed," saying the militant group will release another statement.
The Houthi have expressed solidarity with fellow Iran-backed militants Hamas since the start of Israel's campaign in Gaza, after the Palestinian group's terror attacks of Oct. 7.
Houthi official says more maritime attacks to come
A senior Houthi official said the group will continue its attacks in the Red Sea, following U.S.-Britain strikes against Yemen.
"We affirm that there is absolutely no justification for this aggression against Yemen, as there was no threat to international navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas, and the targeting was and will continue to affect Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine," Mohammed Abdulsalam, Houthi negotiator and spokesperson, said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.
He pledged that the militant group will continue its solidarity with the Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip and characterized the overnight attacks against Yemen as "foolishness" and a "treacherous aggression" in support of longtime U.S. ally Israel.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his nation and several Western allies undertook strikes at "a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways."
