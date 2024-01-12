Morgan Stanley will pay $249 million to settle criminal, SEC block trade probes

Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley James Gorman speaks during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on Wall Street firms, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2023.

Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a total of $249 million to settle a criminal investigation and a related Securities and Exchange Commission probe of the unauthorized disclosure of block trades to investors by the bank's supervisor for such trades and another employee, authorities said Friday.

As part of the settlement, Morgan Stanley entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York for making false statements related to certain block trades executed from 2018 through August 2021, the office said.

Morgan Stanley, which admitted responsibility for its employees' actions, is obligated under the deal to cooperate with and provide information to U.S. authorities for at least three years.

The SEC charged Morgan Stanley with "failing to enforce its policies concerning the misuse of material non-public information related to block trades," that agency said.

Block trades typically involve large numbers of shares of a company's stock in privately arranged transactions executed outside public markets.

The SEC said that the bank generated more than $100 million in illicit profits as a result of misconduct by Pawan Passi, the former head of the bank's U.S equity syndicate desk.

Passi, 40, has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors, subject to approval by a judge. If Passi complies with the terms of that deal and demonstrates good behavior, he will not be prosecuted, prosecutors said.

Passi was ordered to pay a $250,000 civil penalty by the SEC.

Passi admitted that "from 2018 through August 2021, he promised sellers of certain equity blocks that Morgan Stanley would keep information concerning their potential sales confidential, knowing that he would disclose that information to buy-side investors and that those investors would use the information to trade in advance of the block sales," according to prosecutors.

Passi is due to appear for a hearing Friday morning in Manhattan federal court. His deal does not include a monetary penalty in the criminal case because he had already forfeited about $7.4 million in compensation from Morgan Stanley.