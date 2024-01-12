Oil prices jump more than 2% as U.S., Britain strike Iran-backed Houthis

An oil tanker anchored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen's contested western province of Hodeida on July 15, 2023.

Oil prices rose after Britain and the United States carried out military strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, as tensions in the Red Sea mount further.

Global benchmark Brent jumped 2.25% higher to $79.15 a barrel Friday Asia trading hours, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 2.4% to $73.75 per barrel.

"These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday evening.

While the U.S. has carried out strikes on Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq since the outbreak of the Gaza war, this would be the first known strike against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.