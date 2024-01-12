White House says U.S. Ukraine assistance has 'ground to a halt'; Zelenskyy says 'global freedom' is at stake
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.
U.S. military assistance to Ukraine has "ground to a halt," with Congress yet to authorize the emergency spending requested by President Joe Biden's administration in late October.
In a White House press briefing on Thursday, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said Washington had "issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support."
"And that's why it's critical that Congress move on that national security supplemental request and we get more funding. The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday thanked Estonia and Latvia after meeting with leaders of the two Baltic nations to discuss further military aid and Ukraine's path toward EU and NATO membership.
"We must win this battle, not only because the fate of our country and all nations that border Russia is at stake. What is at stake is how global freedom will be treated now and in the future, for our children and grandchildren," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.
The Ukrainian leader on Thursday rejected the idea of a cease-fire with Russia, saying it would benefit Moscow, giving it time to replenish its weapons stocks.
Ukraine's armed forces said on Telegram Friday that 64 combat clashes took place the previous day, with Russian forces launching three airstrikes and 16 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian positions.
More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.
"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the Armed Forces of Ukraine added, according to a translation.
Ukraine says 64 combat clashes, 16 Russian rocket attacks on Thursday
Ukraine's armed forces said on Telegram Friday that 64 combat clashes took place the previous day, with Russian forces launching three airstrikes and 16 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.
More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.
"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, a professional lyceum and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the army said, according to a translation.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed total Russian combat losses totaled 368,460 as of Friday morning. CNBC was not able to independently verify those claims.
— Elliot Smith
White House says U.S. assistance to Ukraine has 'ground to a halt'
U.S. military assistance to Ukraine has "ground to a halt," with Congress yet to authorize the emergency spending requested by President Joe Biden's administration in late October.
In a White House press briefing on Thursday, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said Washington had "issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support."
"And that's why it's critical that Congress move on that national security supplemental request and we get more funding. The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt," he said.
"The attacks that the Russians are conducting are only increasing, and now, as I talked about earlier this week, they're using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work, so the need is acute right now, particularly in these winter months."
— Elliot Smith
Estonia PM pledges more Ukraine aid, says similar from others could help Kyiv win war
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Thursday announced a fresh 80 million euros ($87.5 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, and said Estonia would provide long-term assistance equaling 0.25% of its GDP over the next four years.
"If all the countries supporting Ukraine made a similar commitment, this would lead to a definite victory for Ukraine," Kallas said.
She met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Estonian capital Tallinn.
A memorandum of understanding was signed in support of defense partnerships between the countries, including research and production of autonomous systems, and electronic warfare equipment, according to a release.
Zelenskyy is touring the Baltic states, which also includes Latvia and Lithuania. Located near Russia's northern border, the former Soviet states — all European Union members — are among Ukraine's staunchest allies.
— Jenni Reid
Cold snap in Ukraine affects maneuverability on both sides, UK says
A cold snap in Ukraine, with snow and freezing ground temperatures, is hampering operating conditions for both Russian and Ukrainian forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Thursday.
"The worsening conditions will be compounded by shortened daylight hours making operating conditions difficult for both sides, which will have to rely on cold weather and night-vision equipment to operate," the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Increased snow cover is also likely to be a limiting factor for maneuverability, the ministry said.
While frozen ground temperatures tend to allow for easier cross-country movement in January and February, the thaw that follows creates extremely muddy conditions, making it challenging for tanks and other military vehicles to move.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine, Lithuania sign defense support agreement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a new defense support agreement.
"I am grateful for Lithuania's new defense support that we have agreed upon—not only aid but also joint production—particularly of anti-drone equipment, which is critical at the frontline, as well as other areas of defense production. We signed relevant documents today," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy also described weapons and other equipment as well as training for military personnel and Lithuania's role in the process of clearing mines in Ukraine as "sources of strength."
Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that he was making a surprise visit to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.
— Sophie Kiderlin