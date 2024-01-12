White House says U.S. Ukraine assistance has 'ground to a halt'; Zelenskyy says 'global freedom' is at stake

U.S. military assistance to Ukraine has "ground to a halt," with Congress yet to authorize the emergency spending requested by President Joe Biden's administration in late October.

In a White House press briefing on Thursday, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said Washington had "issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support."

"And that's why it's critical that Congress move on that national security supplemental request and we get more funding. The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday thanked Estonia and Latvia after meeting with leaders of the two Baltic nations to discuss further military aid and Ukraine's path toward EU and NATO membership.