IRS: Taxpayers may avoid a surprise tax bill by making a quarterly payment by Jan. 16

The fourth-quarter estimated tax deadline is Jan. 16, and you could have a surprise bill or owe a penalty if you don't send a payment, according to the IRS.

While many employers withhold levies from every paycheck, other income — such as freelancing, small business or investment earnings — requires a separate payment to the IRS.

Generally, you must make quarterly estimated payments for this income if you expect 2023 tax liability of $1,000 or more.

In December, the IRS reminded such taxpayers to make a fourth-quarter tax payment on or before Jan. 16 "to avoid a possible penalty or tax bill when filing in 2024."

"By making those payments, you avoid having to pay the IRS even more on April 15," said certified public accountant Tom Wheelwright, CEO of WealthAbility.

If you miss the estimated tax payment deadline, you may trigger a late penalty of 0.5% of your unpaid balance per month or partial month, up to 25%, plus interest, which is currently 8%.