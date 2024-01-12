U.S. Treasury yields tick higher as investors assess inflation data

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 3.984% at around 2:20 a.m. ET. It has been hovering around the 4% mark for much of the week. The 2-year Treasury yield rose nearly 2 basis points to trade at 4.279%.

Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday after the latest U.S. inflation reading rose more than expected , prompting investors to reassess whether interest rates will fall as soon as March.

The consumer price index, the most widely used measure of inflation, increased 0.3% in December. Economists had expected a 0.2% reading amid an easing of inflationary pressures.

The CPI print closed 2023 up 3.4%, slightly above expectations for a year-over-year reading of 3.2%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Core inflation, meanwhile, was roughly in line with expectations. The measure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 0.3% for the month and 3.9% when compared to the same period the year prior. That compares to respective estimates of 0.3% and 3.8%.

"I think the key is that disinflation is starting to slow down," Alex Morris, chief investment officer of F/m Investments, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.

"It does show that it is going to be harder to make incremental progress from this point," he added.

Many investors were hoping the Federal Reserve would cut rates more than expected this year, with the first reductions as early as March, although the latest figures have called this into question. Markets were last pricing in a roughly 68% chance of the first rate cut taking place then, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The CPI data will be followed on Friday by December's producer price index, which tracks inflation on a wholesale level.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.