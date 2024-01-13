'Taiwan is China's Taiwan': Beijing says Taiwan's ruling party is not representative of popular opinion

TAIPEI — China dismissed the outcome of Taiwan's Saturday elections, saying its ruling Democratic Progressive Party does not represent mainstream public opinion after it failed to win a majority in the presidential and legislative votes.

"Taiwan is China's Taiwan," Chen Binhua, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Saturday after DPP's Lai Ching-te emerged as the winner of the self-governing island's presidential contest with more than 40% of the popular vote.

"This election cannot change the basic pattern and the development of cross-Strait relations, nor can it change the common desire of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to draw closer," Chen added, according to a CNBC translation of a report from Xinhua, the official state news agency.