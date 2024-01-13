This year, I’m doing less—it's a ‘great idea for a New Year's resolution,’ expert says

There is so much I want to get done in 2024.

I've resolved to read at least 12 books and have regular Shabbat dinners with family and friends. I want to travel abroad, rewrite my play and perfect my vegan tomato soup recipe. I'm going to see more movies, concerts, and theatre. I want to write a thousand more articles.

Opinions differ on the New Year's resolution. Some people are totally onboard while others resist them altogether. Still, they loom large.

A third, 34% of Americans planned to make resolutions or set a goal for this year, according to a December 2023 YouGov poll of 1,000 U.S. adults.

Personally, to meet all my goals, I'll be adding new elements to my day-to-day like starting my nighttime routine earlier to leave more time for reading, setting a monthly reminder to reach out to my siblings about Shabbos, and listening to more podcasts for inspiration.

All of these are meant to improve my wellbeing, but in thinking about what would actually make my year better, I realized I can't just keep adding components. I need to subtract some as well.

Experts support this approach.