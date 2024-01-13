You can get fit without breaking the bank—and ChatGPT may help, says personal trainer

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to get in the gym and tackle your fitness goals, but doing so doesn't have to be an investment that empties your pockets.

"Nowadays there are so many free resources that we can find. Different plans and workouts," Kollins Ezekh, a celebrity personal trainer and founder of Members Only Boxing and Fitness, tells CNBC Make It.

For example, putting "the right question into ChatGPT is going to give you a great answer" that can help you develop your own at-home workout routine, Ezekh says.

DON'T MISS: The 12-3-30 workout is trending on TikTok: Here’s how the exercise works, from fitness experts

"I can type in 'I'm a male, 30 something years old, I weigh 200 pounds, and I want my weight to go down by like 10 pounds, what should I do?' And then AI software is gonna type out a workout plan, which is pretty specific, because you gave them your age, your gender [and] your goal," he says.

Ezekh likens the structure of the detailed workout plans that he's been able to develop using ChatGPT to what a trainer would recommend for their clients. You can also include which equipment you have available to you, like dumbbells, for your plan to be tailored with that in mind.

"The more information you put into ChatGPT, [the] more accurate your workout plan is going to be," he explains. If you're unsure about how to do an exercise, you can use apps like YouTube and TikTok for tutorials and to learn about proper form.

Here are a few other ways Ezekh suggests getting fit on a budget this year.