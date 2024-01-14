You are 48% more likely to land a first date if you do this 1 thing, new data shows

Sending a voice note in a conversation is 48% more likely to lead to a date, according to recent Hinge data. More than two-thirds, 65%, of daters believe hearing someone's voice helps them determine their interest.

"There is a personality that comes across in a way that you can't capture with a photo or text," says Moe Ari Brown, a therapist and Hinge's love and connection expert. "It's alive. It's not static."

For younger generations who are less accustomed to phone calls, a voice memo is a good step toward feeling like "you're no longer talking to a nebulous entity," Brown says.

Leaving a voice note for someone you haven't met yet can feel awkward, though. Many of us cringe at the sound of our own voice, which can make it hard to know exactly how we are coming off to other people.

If you feel uncomfortable leaving voice notes, here are some tips that can help you at least sound more congenial.