A city famous for its beaches is helping residents age in place. What to know if you want to stay in your home

Retirees confront high costs to stay at home

The high costs of aging in place are one of the biggest obstacles that prevents older adults from fulfilling their desire to stay put, experts say. About 10,000 baby boomers are expected to turn age 65 every day until 2030. An estimated 70% of those individuals will need long-term care services at some point, according to Genworth Financial. In 2021, the highest year-over-year increase in cost was in home-care services, Genworth's research found. The median annual cost for in-home care was $61,776 for a home health aide to provide hands-on personal care and $59,488 for homemaker services to help with household tasks. Those costs have been influenced by supply and demand, according to Genworth.

As more people age and require care, the Covid pandemic led to an insufficient supply of professionals to meet care needs, as well as a high turnover rate. Preferences for aging in place are also showing up in the real estate market. Baby boomers currently represent the biggest portion of home buyers, according to Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors. More than half of boomers are saying that the property they are purchasing now is where they plan on living for the rest of their lives, a sentiment that has increased since the Covid pandemic. "There definitely is a mindset change, where people are saying, 'I do want to stay put, I don't necessarily want to move into a nursing home or into assisted care,'" Lautz said.

'Forever grateful' for community

Sylvia Bradshaw, an 84-year-old Laguna Beach resident who moved to the city in 1983, describes it as "paradise." She has lived there since that time, apart from a stint when she and her husband relocated to Ireland. Still, the couple held on to their home, the city's third-oldest house, which was built in 1897. "My husband had ideas about selling our home," Bradshaw said. "But I would never sell it, because I said 'Once it's gone, it's gone forever.'" Bradshaw's husband was a teacher in the city's high school and later became a lawyer. More recently, he had health struggles that made it difficult for the couple to keep up with yard work, Bradshaw said. As members of the Laguna aging-in-place community, they had access to help. Redman helped arrange for a team of workers to come to clean up the yard, which included removing 17 bags of scraps and trimming a roughly 30-year-old fig tree. "Now people can see that there's a house there; they just couldn't see it [before]," said Bradshaw, who said she is "forever grateful" for the gesture. The support of the community also was especially helpful in sorting through the hospice care issues prior to her husband's recent death. "Anything that I've needed, I've gotten help," Bradshaw said. That has included help sorting through insurance choices, legal advice, transportation assistance and classes and social events, said John Bradshaw, Sylvia's son. Having the elder community support his parents is a "big comfort," John said, particularly as he no longer lives in Laguna Beach. "It is just such a wonderful relief," John said. "It's like having a second family, this team of people really supporting my parents, and others like them, to be able to stay and enjoy this part of the country."

What to do if you want to age in place

If you want to age in place, it helps to start planning early to make sure it's feasible, said Carolyn McClanahan, a physician and certified financial planner who is the founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida. "We actually start bringing it up with clients in their 50s and 60s: Where do you want to live out the end of your life?" McClanahan said. "Of course, most people do say, 'I want to live in my home.'" It's important to be realistic about those plans. Ask yourself whether the decision to age in place is just "rationalized inertia," or giving yourself an out when it comes to confronting other important aging decisions, said Tom West, senior partner at Signature Estate and Investment Advisors in Tysons Corner, Virginia.