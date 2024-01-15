Apple offers rare iPhone discount in China as demand fears rise

Apple is offering a discounts across a range of its products in China, including the latest iPhones, its website shows, as it faces rising competition and growing fears of a lack of demand for its flagship smartphone.

Between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, Apple is offering 500 Chinese yuan ($70) off its iPhone 15 range, including the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There are also discounts available on certain Mac models and the iPad. The offers come ahead of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.