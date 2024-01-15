CCTV Weekly Script 12/01/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 12, 2024.

This week's People of the Week opens with Dave Calhoun, the CEO of Boeing.

Boeing's latest 737 Max 9 crisis involving a blowout door panel gained public attention this week. The impact of the incident continues to spread, with several airlines grounding aircraft of the same model for inspections. During this process, both United Airlines and Alaska Airlines discovered instances of loose bolts on other 737 Max 9 aircraft, further questioning Boeing's quality control. In an interview with CNBC, Calhoun admitted to mistakes, stating that they are currently collaborating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine the cause of the incident. He emphasized that the investigation process will not be rushed.

"That's the mistake. It can never happen. We're not allowed that to happen. I want to be very clear, the need to do that will not will not rush, the process to do this the right way. And will not rush that."

Regarding the cause of the incident, Boeing's CEO remains reticent, using the manufacturing term "Quality Escape" to summarize the current understanding of the situation. However, Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator with the FAA, told CNBC that Calhoun may know more far beyond what he can publicly disclose. Boeing is part of the NTSB's investigation, but only the NTSB has the right to reveal the official investigation result. Therefore, Calhoun cannot reveal more. In addition to safety, production goals are also a focus for investors. However, in the interview, Calhoun emphasized that now is not the time to discuss delivery quantities, and he is currently fully focused on the safety investigation.

Next, let's turn our attention to the new French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.

Emmanuel Macron, France's youngest president, appointed the 34-year-old Attal as Prime Minister this week, making Attal the youngest Prime Minister in French history. Due to their similar backgrounds and political views, Attal is also called "Macron Junior." However, his popularity has surpassed Macron's by a significant margin. According to Ipsos polls, Macron's approval rating is 27%, while Attal's is a remarkable 40%, making him the most popular politician in France. Analysts suggest that Macron's choice is aimed at weakening the rise of far-right forces in France.

According to the French constitution, Macron, having served two terms, cannot participate in the 2027 elections. Attal's promotion has positioned him as a strong contender to succeed Macron in 2027. During his tenure as Minister of Education, Attal announced a ban on Islamic garments known as the abaya in schools and reinstated school uniforms, gaining popularity. Attal stated his three priorities as a PM would be employment, opening up the economy to simplify procedures for businesses, and focusing on the youth. He emphasized action and results, stating that his team would tirelessly work to serve French citizens. However, this young political star faces a significant leadership challenge. Macron retained key ministers, including the Minister of Finance, during the cabinet reshuffle. Political analysts suggest that Attal may act like a conductor when leading the government rather than a chief soloist, and the seasoned veterans in the cabinet still carry considerable weight.

Finally, let's move our eyes to the well-known American golfer, Tiger Woods.

This week, Woods and Nike ended their 27-year endorsement agreement from 1996. It is estimated that the deal with Nike brought Woods around $660 million in income in the past decades, which is legendary in the golf sector. According to FactSet, Nike's stock return over the past 27 years is approximately 1800%, double the return rate of the S&P 500 index. The president of Sportscorp told CNBC that the reason behind their parting ways is likely due to Nike's underperforming golf business and its desire to divest from the golf industry gradually.

"I don't think this was Tigers call, you know, maybe had the call to take a lesser deal. And he chose not to. But no this was Nike actually needing to move on from golf which has lost it a lot of money. Nobody has to worry about Tiger he is still a marketing phenom."

Indeed, Woods' commercial value remains substantial. Last year, when Woods switched from Nike shoes to the FootJoy brand at the Masters, the media attention and public exposure he brought to the brand were estimated to be worth about $3.2 million in advertising value. Forbes now estimates Woods' net worth to be around $1.1 billion. While many fans are curious about Woods' future, he posted on social media that he is entering a new chapter, without specifying whether it pertains to his professional career or another sports brand endorsement.