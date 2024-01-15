European markets set to start new trading week in positive territory; investors prepare for Davos

European markets are expected to open higher Monday as investors in the region gear up for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Titled "Rebuilding Trust," this year's forum runs from Jan. 14-19. Global business and political leaders will meet in the Swiss ski resort to discuss economic and geopolitical matters. This year, global trade, inflation, supply chains, technological change and wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to top the agenda.

Perhaps the most heavyweight political figures set to be in attendance are China's second-in-command Li Qiang and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will both give special addresses.