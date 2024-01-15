3 ways to feel motivated in winter, according to a Danish happiness and hygge expert

As much as January is a time for self-improvement, it can also be tough to stay motivated as the dead of winter sets in. Meik Wiking knows a few thing about staying energized during the colder months — he's a happiness researcher based in Copenhagen, where winters are long and it tends to get very dark by 4 p.m. Wiking is the CEO at The Happiness Research Institute and an expert on "hygge" — pronounced hyoo-guh — a Danish word that loosely translates to "coziness" or "comfort." Hygge can be practiced year-round to provide a serotonin boost through socializing, feeling sheltered and secure, enjoying indulgent foods and prioritizing rest. But it's something of a "survival strategy" in winter, says Wiking, who wrote the New York Times bestseller "The Little Book of Hygge." To that end, here are his three tips for harnessing hygge to stay happy and motivated despite the dreary winter season.

Get outside for an hour of sunlight

Wiking tells CNBC Make It that when he was a student, he spent time selling Christmas trees in December. During that time, he was surprised by "how I and my mood responded to being outside during the day despite it being the darkest month of the year in Denmark." Since then, he's made it a practice to get outside for an hour of daylight, even in winter. Getting direct sunlight can help with mood, research shows. Even 10 to 15 minutes a day can trigger the release of serotonin, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter, and help combat seasonal affective disorder, writes dietitian and nutritionist Eliza Cheng.

Make new friends at work

Many Americans resolve to find a new job or level up in their careers in the new year. Beyond thinking about your professional accomplishments, Wiking suggests trying to improve your relationships. "Every year I have the resolution to see my friends at least once per month," he says. "In a work environment, perhaps it could be to learn the name or interests of someone new each month if you work in a large organization." Research indicates people are happier at work when they're friends with or enjoy the company of their colleagues. Workers with office friendships report feeling more support and enjoyment at the office, as well as less stress, while businesses benefit through lower turnover, stronger communication and fewer accidents.

Revisit your budget