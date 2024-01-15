Here's the 'worst type' of manager that will turn your job into a 'nightmare,' says HR expert

Imagine walking into a job interview and feeling 100% ready. You've polished your resume and prepared good answers. But as an HR and career expert with 20 years of experience, I've found that the interview process isn't just about impressing potential employers — it's also about protecting yourself from a toxic work environment. To prevent your dream job from turning out to be a nightmare, you must be able to spot the signs of the worst type of boss: the narcissist. Here are the red flags:

1. They barely ask about you

You may be dealing with a narcissistic boss if they talk more about themselves during the interview than about your background or experience. They might say things like: "When I took over the department, things started to go really well," or, "That project was a disaster until I came in and turned it around." This often indicates that they put their own achievements before the team dynamic. Keep track of how many times you hear "I" versus "we."

2. They have a dismissive attitude

Observe how they treat or speak about others during the interview. Do they ignore and dismiss their colleagues? Do they trash their peers or the people who you'd be working with? This behavior could present itself in a few different ways. During the interview, someone might apologetically pop their head in to ask for a signature, and the manager's response is an irritated: "Can't you see I'm in the middle of something?" Disrespect doesn't discriminate. If this is how they act in front of a stranger, it's likely even worse day-to-day.

3. They make you doubt your reality

Driven by their own insecurities, a gaslighting and narcissistic boss might try to question your achievements and experience. If you tell them about an accomplishment, for example, they might say something like: "That seems a bit exaggerated," or, "Is that all that you did?" These are signs that working for them will make you doubt your skills and abilities.

4. They make grand promises with no concrete plan

A narcissistic boss will sell a vision of the future where you're a star player, but the details are hazy. So if you hear things from your interviewer that sound too good to be true, like, "I think you could be the CEO someday!" or, "I'd love to fast track you ... you remind me of myself when I was your age," you may be walking into a dead-end job. They likely have no intention of sharing the spotlight.

5. They give oddly personal or unfounded criticism