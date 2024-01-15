What you need to know about financial advice as policymakers debate changes to the rules

When employees who contribute to a 401(k) plan leave a company, they have options for what to do with that money.

Depending on what the employer retirement savings plan allows, exiting employees may be able to keep the money in the current plan, roll it over into an IRA, or buy an annuity. In some cases, employers can force out small accounts.

The guidance investors receive from a financial professional or firm about handling old 401(k)s has been exempt from investment advice rules. And, there are different standards for financial advice. Being a "fiduciary" is the highest standard, meaning the advice must be in the client's best interest.

The Biden administration wants investment advice given when making these decisions to come from a fiduciary — and the Department of Labor has proposed rules to make that happen.

Some in the financial industry have pushed back against the Labor Department's proposed rule, saying it would create a regulatory burden that would shut out millions of Americans from receiving guidance from financial professionals compensated by commission-based sales. They also argue that existing laws have been established to safeguard consumers seeking financial advice.

Some lawmakers share those concerns. "We would be left with two classes of investors: those who can afford investment advice and those who cannot," said Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., chair of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets, which recently held a hearing on the new rule.