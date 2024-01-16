Asia markets mostly fall, Nikkei dips as Japan wholesale inflation in December was flat

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Tuesday. Even Japanese stocks, which have been on a record-breaking rally since the start of the year, slipped lower.

The Nikkei fell 0.45% in early trading after Japan's corporate goods price index came in flat year-on-year, compared to a 0.3% fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The CGPI also climbed 0.3% month on month in December, compared to expectations it will remain flat.

The broad-based Topix also saw a loss of 0.44%.