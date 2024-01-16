Asia markets mostly fall, Nikkei dips as Japan wholesale inflation in December was flat
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Tuesday. Even Japanese stocks, which have been on a record-breaking rally since the start of the year, slipped lower.
The Nikkei fell 0.45% in early trading after Japan's corporate goods price index came in flat year-on-year, compared to a 0.3% fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The CGPI also climbed 0.3% month on month in December, compared to expectations it will remain flat.
The broad-based Topix also saw a loss of 0.44%.
The country's benchmark Nikkei 225 has hit key milestones of 34,000, 35,000 and 36,000 — levels the index has not seen since 1990.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 is on pace for a third straight day of losses, falling nearly 1%.
South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8%, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.4%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,165, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,216.33.
U.S. markets were closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday, but futures indicate that the three main indexes were likely to fall when markets resume trading.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.13%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were each 0.15% lower.
Investors are looking ahead to U.S. December retail sales data out Wednesday, which could fuel recessionary fears and concerns about economic growth if consumer spending shows signs of cooling down.
Economists polled by FactSet anticipate an increase of 0.2% for the month, slightly under the 0.3% increase in November.
— CNBC's Pia Singh contributed to this report
Japan producer prices climb 0.3% in December
Japan's corporate goods price index rose 0.3% month-on-month in December, beating expectations of economists polled by Reuters.
The Reuters poll estimated December CGPI to remain unchanged from November.
The CGPI remained flat in December compared with the same period a year earlier, compared with Reuters expectations of a 0.3% fall.
— Lim Hui Jie
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley picks global 'alpha' opportunities for January - giving one 50% upside
Asian markets may have had a rocky 2023, but those looking for pockets of opportunities in the region can look to Morgan Stanley's selection of "alpha" stocks.
Alpha stocks are those with the ability to beat the market.
The stocks - which are from Asia Pacific ex-Japan - have a market capitalization of over $5 billion and were ranked on factors such as quality, value and sentiment, Morgan Stanley's analysts wrote.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read about Morgan Stanley's top 10 notable ideas here .
— Amala Balakrishner
CNBC Pro: Bank of America upgrades global wind energy stock after a brutal 2023 – and gives it 20% upside
Bank of America has upgraded a wind energy stock from "neutral" to "buy" citing an improved risk-reward profile.
The upgrade and price target boost come after the stock has already staged a recovery of more than 50% from its lows last year.
The Wall Street bank is also bullish on the stock after a series of negative headlines regarding project delays and cost overruns dented sentiment for the wind energy sector in 2023.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao