U.S. 10-year Treasury yield back above 4% as shortened trading week begins

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked higher by 5 basis points to 4.003%. It had been hovering around the 4% mark for much of last week. The 2-year Treasury yield rose nearly 7 basis points to trade at 4.207%.

Treasury yields rose on Tuesday to kick off a shortened trading week with investors looking ahead to fresh economic data.

Those moves come after central bank officials in Europe talked down rate cut expectations.

"It's too early to declare victory … the job is not yet done. That said, interest rate tightening has been quite successful so far, more successful than we thought even at Davos one year ago," ECB member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Investors are looking ahead to December retail sales data out Wednesday, which could fuel recessionary fears and concerns about economic growth if U.S. consumer spending cools.

Economists polled by FactSet anticipate an increase of 0.2% for the month, slightly under the 0.3% increase in November.

Data released Friday reflected an unexpected decline in wholesale prices in December, giving investors an optimistic signal for inflation. Many investors were hoping the Federal Reserve would cut rates more than expected this year, with the first reductions as early as March, although new figures have called this into question.

