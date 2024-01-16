CCTV Script 11/01/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 11, 2024.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command on January 10th, the attack on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Houthi forces on Tuesday night is the largest-scale attack to date. James, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, also described it as a highly complex attack in an interview with CNBC.

James Stavridis

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral and former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO

"It's an attack on commercial shipping. I mean, there were dozens of commercial ships in the vicinity of this complex attack. And I really underline that word complex. Look at the video you're showing. These are very capable warfighters."

As the Red Sea crisis continues to escalate, affecting global trade, many shipping companies have rerouted from the Red Sea to South Africa's Cape of Good Hope. Research from shipping service company Clarkson indicates that the number of ships rerouted on January 9th is more than twice that of December 21st.

Freight forwarding company Kuehne + Nagel told CNBC that approximately 419 ships changed their routes. According to estimates from maritime analysis company MDS Transmodal, the rerouted ships involved 5.65 million 20-foot standard containers, with a total cargo value of about $282.5 billion. The transported goods include spring clothing, footwear, home goods, electronics, patio furniture, and more.

Due to the longer shipping time for the route around Africa, this has led to an increase in shipping costs, and potential delays. In the first week of January, freight costs from Asia to North America and Europe saw significant increases. For instance, freight costs from Asia to the East Coast of North America increased by 55%, reaching $3,900 for a 40-foot container, and costs from Asia to the Mediterranean also rose to around $5,175.

It is expected that freight costs will further increase in late January. MSC, the world's largest shipping carrier, is the first company to announce late January freight costs. The company stated that container fees on the U.S. East Coast route will rise to $6,900 starting next Monday.

Rerouting vessels to South Africa's Cape of Good Hope may add 10 days to 2 weeks to each journey between Asia and Europe. UK clothing retailer Next and Swedish home furnishings brand IKEA have recently issued warnings that due to the extended shipping times caused by the Red Sea crisis, some product deliveries may be delayed.

Urs Dur

Zuoz Industrial's principal

"The heightened tensions in the area are definitely, in my view, an attempt to disrupt global trade in a greater way."

Analysts point out that, considering the sudden rise in shipping costs, the overall cost increase in the first quarter is expected to spread from the supply chain to consumers. Many companies have learned lessons from the supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and are adjusting prices quickly. This may lead to a resurgence of inflation. Currently, the slowdown in U.S. inflation is mainly attributed to the decline in core prices. The recent Red Sea crisis also reminds the Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious stance if it wants to avoid a repeat of the inflationary cycles of the 1970s.