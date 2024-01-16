CCTV Script 12/01/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 12, 2024.

The impacts of escalating Red Sea tensions on global trade are gradually becoming evident. The CEO of global shipping giant Maersk told CNBC that it is unclear when the Red Sea route can return to normal, and the disruption of this route may significantly affect global economic growth.

Approximately 10% of global trade passes through the Red Sea, and the Red Sea - Suez Canal shipping route is the shortest to connect Asia and Europe. However, many shipping companies have recently announced plans to avoid the Red Sea, opting for the longer route around the southern tip of Africa, leading to longer shipping times and higher costs.

The ripple effects on the supply chain are gradually impacting businesses and consumers. Tesla recently announced a 2-week production halt at its Germany Gigafactory due to the shortages in component supplies caused by longer shipping time. Tesla plans to suspend most of its production processes at German factories from January 29th to February 11th.

Tesla is the first company to announce a production interruption due to shipping delays. Previously, companies including IKEA had warned of delays in product deliveries, but analysts believe that shortages of production components may have a more severe impact than shortages of consumer goods such as clothing and furniture, potentially affecting the entire production cycle.

Jonathan Colehower

Managing director of global operations and supply chain practice at UST

"I think that components are absolutely critical when you're building a product, and it relies on a component that's coming out of Asia, that that can be a constraint and a bottleneck on the whole production cycle."

Jonathan, a supply chain business expert, advises clients to increase inventory reserves in the United States and Europe to address supply chain challenges, recommending a 20% increase in inventory in the United States and a 30% increase in Europe. For consumers, analysts point out that the Red Sea crisis may result in decreased reliability of shipping carriers and rising maritime costs, leading to an increase in commodity prices and the potential reappearance of inflation issues.

Mikkel Emil Jensen

Senior analyst at Sydbank

"You will not be able to predict when your goods will arrive. That's the first thing. The next thing is obviously that the freight rates have increased. And as you mentioned, it could push the inflation up. this could potentially take weeks or potentially months. And the potential damage to the supply chain could be severe and significant."

It is also worth noting that another popular route, the Panama Canal, is facing challenges due to continuously low water levels, exacerbating challenges in the shipping industry. It is the dry season in Panama from late December to April, but now with carriers diverting their routes the Panama Canal will have more vessels. Maersk states that the Panama Canal Authority has reduced the number and weight of vessels passing through the canal based on estimates of current and future water levels in Gatun Lake, a critical node on the Panama Canal that provides water for the canal's lock system.

Not only does global trade feel the impact, but the Egyptian economy, which operates the Suez Canal, is also affected. For each ship passing through the Suez Canal, Egypt charges between $500,000 and $600,000. The number of ships passing through the Suez Canal has decreased by 61% since the Houthi attacks, resulting in even greater losses for Egypt, which is already suffering from a decline in tourist numbers.