Cramer's Lighting Round: 'Hold on to' BioNTech

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Amphastar: "This was part of one of these situations where once, once the pandemic was over, people just don't want it anymore. I don't know. I mean, to me, I want you in Becton Dickinson, let's put it that way. You won't have that kind of up and down thing."
Moderna: "I think that Stephane Bancel is the real deal. I would back Moderna here."
BioNTech: "Hold on to that one. I don't understand why it's so inexpensive...I think you got a good one there."
Pan American Silver: "That is the best one of the silver companies, yes."
Lockheed Martin: "Just buy it...I want you to hold on to that."
Starwood Property Trust: "That's Barry Sternlicht, and, you know what, I'm willing to take his dividend and wait for that turn."
