Cramer's Lighting Round: 'Hold on to' BioNTech

Amphastar : "This was part of one of these situations where once, once the pandemic was over, people just don't want it anymore. I don't know. I mean, to me, I want you in Becton Dickinson, let's put it that way. You won't have that kind of up and down thing."

Moderna : "I think that Stephane Bancel is the real deal. I would back Moderna here."

BioNTech : "Hold on to that one. I don't understand why it's so inexpensive...I think you got a good one there."

Pan American Silver : "That is the best one of the silver companies, yes."

Lockheed Martin : "Just buy it...I want you to hold on to that."

Starwood Property Trust : "That's Barry Sternlicht, and, you know what, I'm willing to take his dividend and wait for that turn."

