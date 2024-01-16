Mad Money

Cramer's Lighting Round: 'Hold on to' BioNTech

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Amphastar's year-to-date stock performance.

Amphastar: "This was part of one of these situations where once, once the pandemic was over, people just don't want it anymore. I don't know. I mean, to me, I want you in Becton Dickinson, let's put it that way. You won't have that kind of up and down thing."

Moderna's year-to-date stock performance.

Moderna: "I think that Stephane Bancel is the real deal. I would back Moderna here."

BioNTech's year-to-date stock performance.

BioNTech: "Hold on to that one. I don't understand why it's so inexpensive...I think you got a good one there."

Pan American Silver's year-to-date stock performance.

Pan American Silver: "That is the best one of the silver companies, yes."

Lockheed Martin's year-to-date stock performance.

Lockheed Martin: "Just buy it...I want you to hold on to that."

Starwood Property Trust's year-to-date stock performance.

Starwood Property Trust: "That's Barry Sternlicht, and, you know what, I'm willing to take his dividend and wait for that turn."

