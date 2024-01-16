European markets head for lower open while Davos steps up a gear

The annual forum steps up a gear Tuesday with special addresses by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European stocks are heading for a lower open Tuesday as markets continue to focus on news and comments from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

A general view shows the congress centre, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020.

At this year's forum, titled "Rebuilding Trust," global business and political leaders will meet in the Swiss ski resort to discuss pressing economic and geopolitical matters, ranging from inflation and supply chains to artificial intelligence, war and security challenges.

Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight, with Japanese stocks also halting their record-breaking rally since the start of the year.

U.S. stock futures were also lower Monday night as Wall Street awaits December retail sales data due Wednesday and bank earnings that will provide a better picture of the state of the American consumer.