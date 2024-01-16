Trump loses appeal of fraud trial gag order at top New York court

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press after attending the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization in New York State Supreme Court, in New York City on January 11, 2024.

The top court in New York state on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former President Donald Trump of a gag order imposed on him in his civil business fraud trial.

The New York Court of Appeals dismissed Trump's challenge to the order "upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

The court also dismissed Trump's motion to stay the gag order "as academic," likely because the trial is over.

The gag order barred Trump from making public statements about the staff of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

Trump's lawyers challenged the order as being unduly restrictive on his right to free speech.