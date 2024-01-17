China's economic growth is set to slow in 2024. Here's what Wall Street is predicting

- Major international investment banks expect China's economy to grow at a slower pace in 2024 than in 2023, according to annual forecasts released in the last few months.
- The average prediction among five firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, pointed to a 4.6% increase in real GDP this year, down from 5.2% expected for 2023.
- The world's second-largest economy has slowed from the double-digit growth of past decades, weighed down during the pandemic restrictions and, more recently, a slump in the real estate market.
