China's economic growth is set to slow in 2024. Here's what Wall Street is predicting

Evelyn Cheng@chengevelyn
Key Points
  • Major international investment banks expect China's economy to grow at a slower pace in 2024 than in 2023, according to annual forecasts released in the last few months.
  • The average prediction among five firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, pointed to a 4.6% increase in real GDP this year, down from 5.2% expected for 2023.
  • The world's second-largest economy has slowed from the double-digit growth of past decades, weighed down during the pandemic restrictions and, more recently, a slump in the real estate market.
MEISHAN, CHINA - JANUARY 15: A textile worker works at the workshop of Sichuan Renshou Jin'e Textile Co., Ltd. on January 15, 2024 in Meishan, Sichuan Province of China. (Photo by Pan Jianyong/VCG via Getty Images)
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

BEIJING — Major international investment banks expect China's economy to grow at a slower pace in 2024 than in 2023, according to annual