This startup has a different take on driverless cars. Now it's launching in the U.S.

Vay operates what's called a "teledriving" service, where a car is driven remotely by a human rather than by a computer.

German startup Vay on Wednesday launched its so-called "teledriving" solution in the U.S. for the first time, putting the company into direct competition with more richly funded and valuable American firms in the mobility technology space.

The company, which has so far received $110 million in funding from investors including Swedish investment giant Kinnevik, U.S. fund Coatue and French private equity fund Eurazeo, said its new service is now live in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Vay's service will enable people to get cars delivered to them directly by drivers in remote spaces operated by Vay. When they're done with the trip, they can choose in Vay's app to let one of the company's teledrivers take over, and then park the car. The car is then driven back by Vay's teledriver.

The company has already conducted tests on public roads in Europe and the U.S. with remote drivers and no one behind the wheel. It has worked to get the tech past regulators on either side of the Atlantic.

Vay, for its part, says that its service is designed with safety in mind and that drivers have to take rigorous tests and evaluations before they are deemed appropriate to become a teledriver on its network.

"We develop our teledrive technology in order to fulfill applicable safety requirements and to provide customers a reliable mobility service," Thomas von der Ohe, Vay's CEO and co-founder, told CNBC.