Cars are one of the few purchases Gen Z is reluctant to make online. Here's why that can be smart

Growing up in the age of the internet and technology, online shopping is second nature for Gen Zers.

One-third, 32%, of Gen Z consumers shop online at least once a day, according to data from marketing firm Tinuiti.

Yet, 80% of Gen Z drivers prefer to shop for a car in person. Only 9% prefer to do so online, according to a recent report by Cars.com, which defines Gen Z adults as those between ages 18 and 28.

"When we're talking about them finishing a deal in person, it means they've already done extensive research online," said Rebecca Lindland, senior director of industry data and insights at Cars.com. "There's a lot of benefit to going in person and finishing that deal."

The Cars.com survey was conducted from August to September and had 4,000 participants split evenly across four generations. Baby boomers were the only generation more likely than Gen Z to purchase a car in person, with 89%, while millennials were the most likely to prefer buying online, with 16%.

More from Personal Finance:

Donating a used car may serve as a charitable gift

How to make sure your car is fit for long-distance travel

How to find an inexpensive new vehicle

Affordability is important for Gen Z adults, who are facing many challenges as they approach early adulthood and enter the workforce. On top of student loan debt, they face high housing costs and lower wages.

Buying a car in person allows you to test drive the vehicle. It can also help you negotiate with the dealer, who may be inclined to offer discounts at the point of sale.

"Aside from your house or housing, a car is usually the next in line for the highest transaction that people will face. Any time you can get that number down is a good thing," said Paul Waatti, an industry analyst at market research firm AutoPacific.