Winklevoss' crypto exchange Gemini gets nod to launch in France amid clash with U.S. regulators

Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss (L-R), co-founders of crypto exchange Gemini, on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami, Florida.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has been awarded crypto registration to launch its services in France, the company told CNBC exclusively.

The firm, which was founded and is owned by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, said it was approved as a virtual asset services provider by French markets watchdog Autorite des marches financiers (AMF).

Gemini said that it would roll out its products to retail and institutional clients in France in the coming weeks, as it completes "final preparations" to open its whole platform up to French users.

"This latest regulatory approval in France represents a significant moment in our European expansion," Gillian Lynch, head of EU at Gemini, said in emailed comments.

Once live, Gemini customers in France will be able to trade over 70 cryptocurrencies on the firm's website and mobile app and will get access to its more advanced ActiveTrader platform.

Institutional clients will get access to Gemini eOTC, Gemini's electronic over-the-counter trading solution.