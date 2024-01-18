Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Micron is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Wabtec's year-to-date stock performance.

Wabtec: "I feel it's occurred, and I don't want to come in now that the stock's selling at 27 times earnings."

Marathon Digital's year-to-date stock performance.

Marathon Digital: "I don't think I want to go into MARA...I want to stay away from bitcoin."

Barrick Gold's year-to-date stock performance.

Barrick Gold: "When rates go up, people sell gold, and that means you should buy gold. Because we buy gold for insurance."

Caterpillar's year-to-date stock performance.

Caterpillar: "I think Caterpillar is going to have terrific year, and don't be dissuaded about China or oil price, whatever. CAT is about "infra" and infrastructure's going to be big in 2024.

General Electric's year-to-date stock performance.

General Electric: "Larry Culp is just making money left and right...He is a lock."

Genie Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Genie Energy: "I think it's just ok, to tell you the truth...It's kind of a generic one in an industry where we got to have something better than generic."

U-Haul's year-to-date stock performance.

U-Haul: "I like it...I'm fine with it."

Micron's year-to-date stock performance.

Micron: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

