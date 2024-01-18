Recruiters spend just 3-5 seconds on your resume—how to get their attention with your summary

Recruiters don't spend much time on your resume — three to five seconds total, according to former Disney recruiter Simon Taylor. "Most recruiters have a scarcity of time," he says. They have dozens of roles to fill and dozens of applicants to consider for each.

That being the case, you'll want to direct them to the most important information on your resume first. Under experience, include your most recent title and job duties you've performed that are similar to the responsibilities of the role you're applying to.

Another way to draw recruiters' attention to your relevant job skills is by writing a summary at the top of your resume. Here's how Taylor, whose leadership book "Build Smart" will be out in April, would recommend going about it and why he thinks it's effective.