Government shutdown could disrupt upcoming tax season, IRS commissioner says

Internal Revenue Commissioner Danny Werfel speaks during his swearing in ceremony at the IRS on April 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

As Americans prepare for the opening of tax season, lawmakers are racing to avert a government shutdown. If they fail to come to an agreement, the resulting pause in nonessential operations could affect taxpayers' filing experience, according to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

By law, the agency can preserve certain activities for ongoing operations after a lapse in funding, Werfel told reporters last week. But "shutdowns are highly disruptive," he said, noting it could "increase the risk that we don't have as smooth a filing season as we intend to have."

Congress faces two looming deadlines, Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, to finalize a deal or pass a short-term funding measure. It's the second deadline that affects the IRS.

While lawmakers have taken steps to extend both deadlines to early March, the new dates would still leave limited working days to reach a deal.

More from Personal Finance:

Bipartisan tax deal could boost child tax credit for 2023. What to know

2024 will be 'a very good year for savers.' Why you may want to lock in a CD now

How to qualify for Biden's fast-tracked student loan forgiveness

"We experienced shutdowns before," Werfel said. "We have not experienced a shutdown in the middle of filing season, so there's some uncertainty there."

"Of course, we will do everything in our power to minimize the disruptions that a shutdown would have on the filing season," he added.

Some tax preparers have already begun accepting 2023 returns, but the season officially kicks off on Jan. 29 when the IRS starts processing filings.